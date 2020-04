8 am covid block now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 07:55s - Published 8 am covid block 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 8 am covid block ROWLANDS NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TOYOU IN THE STUDIO MANY, THANKS.IT’S 8:02 NOW ON YOUR WEDNESDAY.THERE IS A BIG JUMP OF CASES OFCORONAVIRUS ON BOTH SIDES OF THESTATE LINE, MISSOURI’S NOWCONFIRMING MORE THAN 1,300POSITIVE CASES.WITH 14 DEATHS KANSAS HAS 428CASES WITH 127 CASES IN JOHNSONCOUNTY KANSAS ALONE.NINE PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THEVIRUS STATEWIDE THIS MORNING.THERE IS A WARNING FOR PEOPLEWHO ATTENDED A RECENT CHURCHCONFERENCE THE KANSAS DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH SAYS THAT PEOPLE WHOATTENDED A CONFERENCE AT MIRACLETEMPLE OF GOD AND CHRIST CHURCHIN KANSAS CITY, KANSAS MAY HAVEBEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19 THECONFERENCE RAN FROM MARCH 16 TOTHE 22ND MULTIPLE PEOPLE WHOWERE THERE THEY’VE GOTTEN SICKAND TESTED POSITIVE FOR IN 1950YOU WERE THERE.STAY HOME AND CHECK IN WITH YOURDOCTOR.YOU CAN REPORT YOUR SYMPTOMS TOTHE COUNTY ONLINE AND YOU AREASKED TO CALL THE SOUTHWESTBOULEVARD FAMILY HEALTHCARECOVID-19 HOTLINE THE NUMBERSNINE ONE THREE THREE THREE NINESIX SEVENTY 70.WE’VE ALSO LEARNED TO MEMBERS OFTHE KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI POLICEDEPARTMENT HAVE REPORTEDLYTESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUSSOURCES.TELL KMBC 9S MICHEAL MAHONEYTHAT WHAT IS AN OFFICER IN THESECOND IS A CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE APOLICE SPOKESMAN HAS YET TOCONFIRM THE REPORT RIGHT NOW.WE DON’T KNOW WHERE THE TWOWORKED OR IF ANYONE ELSES INISOLATION FOR NOW AND THEMISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD COULD BESETTING UP TEMPORARY HOSPITALSTHAT THE HI V-- ARENA AND THESILVERSTEIN I CENTERS ARENAKEVIN A PARSON SAYS THE STATE’SLOOKING INTO THE IDEA.SO NOTHING IS FINAL RIGHT NOW.THE GUARD IS LOOKING AT AREASWHERE THERE ARE LOW.BED COUNTS LARGE POPULATIONS ANDWHERE UTILITIES ARE AVAILABLEFOR POSSIBLE CONSTRUCTIONFIREFIGHTERS IN KCMO SEE THATTHEY’RE RUNNING LOW ONPROTECTIVE GEAR COMMONLY KNOWNAS PPE THE FIRE DEPARTMENT ALSORUNS AMBULANCES IN THE CITY.THEY JUST GOT A NEW SHIPMENT OFPROTECTIVE MASK, BUT THEY DONEED MORE THE CONCERN IS THAT IFTHE VIRUS SPREADS THEY COULD RUNOUT THEY ARE ALSO RUNNING LOW ONPROTECTIVE GOWNS.SHOULD BE FULL.RIGHT NOW, I’M GREAT MAKE UPSOME MORE GOWNS BECAUSE WEPRETTY MUCH THE RENT OUT WITHWHAT WE HAD AND I FACE SHIELD.WHAT THE GOWN COVERS TOGETHER?WELL, THE STATE STRATEGICNATIONAL STOCKPILE.IT HAS SHIPPED MILLIONS OFHIGH-GRADE MASS AND SURGICALMASK TO STATE AND LOCAL LAWENFORCEMENT AGENCIES.IT’S A TOE FOR UNDER WEDNESDAYAND SCHOOL NURSES ANDINDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT ARENOW PART OF THE MEAL PICK UPPROGRAM BECAUSE THEY DO FILL ACRITICAL MEDICAL NEED FOR MANYSTUDENTS GAVE ME SIGHS MARTINAUGUSTINE.IS IT CHRISTMAS HIGH SCHOOL ONEOF FOUR SCHOOLS YOU’LL FINDTHOSE NURSES?ASK ANY EDUCATOR AND THEY’LLTELL YOU THAT HEALTHY KIDS AREBEST SET UP FOR SUCCESS IN THECLASSROOM.WHETHER THAT CLASSROOMS HERE ATCHRISMAN HIGH SCHOOL WITH THATCLASSROOM IS IN THE HOME WHEREJUST ABOUT EVERY KID IS NOW SOTHE SCHOOL NURSES ARE AT THESEPICKUP LOCATIONS ACROSSINDEPENDENCE TO DEAL WITH BASICMEDICAL ISSUES OR ANSWER ANYBASIC MEDICAL QUESTIONS.THAT STUDENTS MAY HAVE SO WE’RECLEAR.THIS IS NOT NOT FOR COVID-19SYMPTOMS.THE IDEA HERE IS TO HELP WITHSOMETHING MORE ALONG THE LINESOF AN EARACHE.COLD SINUS INFECTION THINGS LIKETHAT.THIS IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THESESCHOOL NURSES IN MANY MANYINSTANCES FOR THESE KIDS.PROVIDE CRITICAL HEALTH CARE FORTHEM SO MANY STUDENTS UTILIZETHE SCHOOL NURSES THEIR PRIMARYCARE PROVIDER THE INDEPENDENCESCHOOL DISTRICT WANTS TOCONTINUE TO PROVIDE THIS CAREFOR OUR STUDENTS.YOU’LL FIND THE NURSES AT THESELOCATIONS FROM 11 IN THE MORNINGTO 12:45 IN THE AFTERNOON THOSELOCATIONS BRIDGE OR MIDDLESCHOOL AND CHRISMAN TRUMAN ANDVAN HORN HIGH SCHOOLS.THE NURSES WILL BE AT LOCATIONSMONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.REPORTING FROM INDEPENDENCEMARTIN AUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT.GREAT MARTIN.THANK YOU 805 IF YOU’RE LOOKINGFOR WAYS TO ENTERTAIN YOUR KIDSTHE KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARYIS FINDING WAYS TO HELP OUR KMBC9S.MATT EVANS LIVE THIS MORNINGWITH MORE ON THEIR ONLINEOFFERINGS.HEY, MATT, YOU GOT YOUR BABY.GOOD MORNING TO BOTH OF YOU.OH, GOOD MORNING.ROB.BENJAMIN SAYS HELLO AS WELL.HE IS A BIG FAN OF STORY TIME ATTHE KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.WE HAVE BEEN WATCHING ALMOSTEVERY MORNING AT TEN THIRTYSEVEN DAYS A WEEK.LIBRARIAN WILL READ SOME STORIESAND SEEN SOME SONGS AND DO SOMEINTERACTIVE STUFF AND BENJAMINJUST LOVES IT.HE SCREAMS AND MAKES A LOT OFNOISE.HE’S FOUR MONTHS OLD.SO HE DOESN’T QUITE UNDERSTANDEVERYTHING GOING ON YET, BUT HELOVES SEEING SOMEONE ON THE TVINTERACTING WITH HIM LIKE THEKANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARYFACEBOOK STORY TIMES AND WE TALKTO A LIBRARIAN YESTERDAY AND SHESAYS THAT IT’S REALLY NICEBECAUSE THE STORY TIMES THATYOU’RE USUAL PERSON THATBENJAMIN AND I WOULD NEVER GETGO TO NOW, THEY’RE ONLINE.IT’S OPENED UP TO A WHOLE NEWAUDIENCE.I THINK THAT THAT IS KIND OF ASILVER LINING WITH THESE LABS ORTIMES THAT SO MANY MORE PEOPLECAN ACCESS THEM AND THEY LEAVETHEM UP FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS SOYOU DON’T HAVE TO WATCH THEMRIGHT AT 10:30.YOU CAN WATCH THEM TO TRY TO PUTYOUR KIDS TO SLEEP.YOU CAN WATCH THEM WHENEVER YOUNEED A DISTRACTION.AND IT’S NOT JUST THE LIVE STORYTIMES, BUT ALSO THE KANSAS CITYPUBLIC LIBRARY PUTTING UP SOMEFREE LIVE ART SESSIONS WEDNESDAYAND FRIDAY AFTERNOONS ON TOP OFTHAT A PLAZA BRANCH ACTIVITYTHAT’S GOING ONLINE AS WELLCALLED FRIDAY NIGHT FAMILY FUNEVERY FRIDAY NIGHT AT 6:30.THE PLAZA BRANCH WILL BE DOINGSOME STUFF LIKE THAT AND YOUKNOW, EVEN THOUGH THE BUILDINGSARE CLOSED IN THE KANSAS CITYPUBLIC LIBRARY THE DIGITALBRANCH OPEN FOR EVERYONE TOCHECK OUT.EBOOKS AND AUDIO BOOKS ANDMOVIES AND TV SHOWS AND ALLSORTS OF DIFFERENT THINGS.AND ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS HAVE ALIBRARY CARD TO DO THAT AND IFYOU DON’T HAVE ONE YOU CAN SIGNUP FOR ONE FOR FREE RIGHT NOW ONTHE KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARYWEBSITE.IT ONLY TAKES ABOUT FIVE MINUTESTO DO YOU CAN FIND OUT MOREINFORMATION THAT CASEY LIBRARYDOT ORG REPORTING LIVE THISMORNING ALONG WITH BENJAMIN.I MET EVANS FOR KMBC 9 NEWSGREAT LOOKING BABY.I BENJAMIN MATT.THANK YOU SO MUCH SUCH ANAWESOME PROGRAM.THAT’S GREAT.WELL, IT IS 8 ON YOURWEDNESDAY AND THIS MORNING ANEMPLOYEE.THAT NUMBER IS IN KANSAS.WELL, THEY ARE CONTINUING TOGROW AROUND 1800 CLAIMS WEREFILED TWO WEEKS AGO 60,000 WEREFILED AS OF LAST SUNDAYGOVERNOR.LAURA.KELLY SAYS THAT THE STAFFRUNNING A STATE DEPARTMENT OFLABOR HOTLINE, THEY ARE GETTINGHUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF CALLSEVERY DAY.THIS ISN’T JUST A SPIKE IN THENUMBERS.IT IS UNPRECEDENTED.IN RESPONSE, WE’VE DOUBLED OURCAPACITY AT OUR CALL CENTERSEMPLOYEES ARE WORKING EXTENDEDHOURS AND WE’RE WORKING TO ADDADDITIONAL PHONE LINES.WE ARE ALSO IN THE PROCESS OFMOVING EMPLOYEES FROM OTHERAGENCIES TO HELP IN THIS EFFORT.THE GOVERNOR SIGNED AN EXECUTIVEORDER TO ENSURE THEY KANSANS CANDRAW ON MILLIONS IN FEDERALUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.WELL, THE SELF-EMPLOYEDINDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS AND ALSOLOW WAGE WORKERS WHO CAN’T WORKBECAUSE OF THE CRISIS ARE NOWELIGIBLE FOR HELP WEEKLYBENEFITS FOR ALL UNEMPLOYEDWORKERS ARE GOING UP BY $600 FORUP TO FOUR MONTHS IN THE CITY OFOVERLAND PARK PLANS TO FURLOUGHROUGHLY 200 EMPLOYEES.THEY ARE PART-TIME WORKERS ATTHE CITY’S TO COMMUNITY CENTERSWILL BE PAID THROUGH SATURDAY.WELL, THE CENTER’S WERE CLOSEDWERE CLOSED IN MID-MARCH BECAUSEOF COVID-19.CONCERNS WAS EMPLOYEES MAY BEABLE TO FIND WORK IN OTHER CITYDEPARTMENTS WELL-PLANNED PAYRAISES FOR ALL CITY EMPLOYEESHAVE BEEN FROZEN FOR 60 DAYS ANDFEMA HAS CREATED AN ENTIRE AREAOF THEIR WEBSITE JUST FORCONTROLLING THE RUMORS GOINGAROUND ABOUT CORONAVIRUS.HERE’S WHAT THE SITE LOOKS LIKEHERE ON YOUR SCREEN.WELL, THERE ARE QUESTIONS GOINGAROUND LIKE IS FEMA DEPLOYINGTHE MILITARY AND IS THEGOVERNMENT SENDING EVERYONEMONEY ASIDE ANSWERS THOSEQUESTIONS, AND IT ALSO HAS LINKSFOR MORE INFORMATION ON EACHTOPIC WHERE YOU CAN READ THEM ATTHE ADDRESS ON YOUR SCREEN.SO STAY INFORMED LOT OFRESOURCES OUT THERE AND THEY CANTALKING ABOUT TODAY.IT’S A START BY THE WAY.YOU GOT A GREAT-LOOKING THESUNNY DAY SO FAR.HAVE WE DO LOTS OF SUNSHINE THISMORNING WILL HAVE MID AND HIGHLEVEL CLOUDS MOVE IN THISAFTERNOON WINDY WIND GUSTS UP TO30 MILES AN HOUR BUT A WARM DAY72 DEGREES FOR A HIGH SCATTEREDSHOWERS OFF AND ON THROUGHOUTTHE DAY THURSDAY MORNING ANDTHURSDAY AFTERNOON.MAYBE NOT THE BEST OF DAYS TO BEOUT WALKING OR RUNNING OR RIDINGYOUR BIKE WITHIN YOURNEIGHBORHOOD AGAINST AGAINSTSOCIAL DISTANCING, YOU KNOW, ITMUST ESSENTIALLY WE’RE STAYINGPUT FRIDAY RAIN FOR MANY OF USIT EVEN A FEW THUNDERSTORMS.THIS LOOKS TO BE A WET WINDY ANDCOLD DAY TEMPERATURES DURING THEAFTERNOON ON FRIDAY ARE GOING TO





