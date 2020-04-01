Russia Sends Plane Filled with Medical Supplies to the U.S. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:57s - Published Russia Sends Plane Filled with Medical Supplies to the U.S. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Russia has dispatched a cargo plane filled with medical supplies to aid the United States in fighting the coronavirus outbreak following a one-on-one where U.S. President Donald Trump accepted humanitarian aid from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

