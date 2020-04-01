Lawsuit filed about gun store 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:24s - Published Lawsuit filed to sue over essential status. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lawsuit filed about gun store FILED LAWSUITS OVER THEDESIGNATION OF ESSENTIAL ORNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES.THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS THAT THEGOVERNMENTS CANNOT SHUTDOWN GUN STORES AND SHOOTINGRANGES -- BYDEEMING THEM NON-ESSENTIALDURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THE N-R-A HAS ALSO FILED ASIMILAR LAWSUIT IN LOS ANGELESCOUNTY OVER SIMILAR MEASURESTHAT HAVE TAKENPLACE.WALMART HAS ANNOUNCED NEW





You Might Like

Tweets about this Bako.com Lawsuit filed about gun store - Video https://t.co/fV6ZSnE2PU #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/YfUprqCP2u 10 hours ago Bill Lamb RT @elizabeth_joh: And this backing down comes after the NRA filed a lawsuit last week about these CA gun store closures. 2 days ago Elizabeth Joh And this backing down comes after the NRA filed a lawsuit last week about these CA gun store closures. 2 days ago