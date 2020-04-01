Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lawsuit filed about gun store

Lawsuit filed about gun store

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Lawsuit filed about gun store
Lawsuit filed to sue over essential status.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lawsuit filed about gun store

FILED LAWSUITS OVER THEDESIGNATION OF ESSENTIAL ORNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES.THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS THAT THEGOVERNMENTS CANNOT SHUTDOWN GUN STORES AND SHOOTINGRANGES -- BYDEEMING THEM NON-ESSENTIALDURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THE N-R-A HAS ALSO FILED ASIMILAR LAWSUIT IN LOS ANGELESCOUNTY OVER SIMILAR MEASURESTHAT HAVE TAKENPLACE.WALMART HAS ANNOUNCED NEW




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com Lawsuit filed about gun store - Video https://t.co/fV6ZSnE2PU #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/YfUprqCP2u 10 hours ago

zachvat

Bill Lamb RT @elizabeth_joh: And this backing down comes after the NRA filed a lawsuit last week about these CA gun store closures. 2 days ago

elizabeth_joh

Elizabeth Joh And this backing down comes after the NRA filed a lawsuit last week about these CA gun store closures. 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.