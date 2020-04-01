'Pandemic doesn't discriminate': Minorities from Pakistan share ordeal Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published 1 week ago 'Pandemic doesn't discriminate': Minorities from Pakistan share ordeal Minorities in Pakistan allege the authorities are not discriminating over religion. Hindus and Christians from Pakistan’s Sindh allege Pakistan authorities of not providing ration amid the ongoing pandemic threat. Over 1,900 people have been affected due to the pandemic. Over 20 people have died due to the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this