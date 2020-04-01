Ama Spa - 040120 Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago Ama Spa - 040120 Michele Paty, manager of Ama Spa, highlights some of the services they offer when they re-open. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ama Spa - 040120 [Music] I'm over here at the Edwyn Hotel talking to the manager of Armas Spa welcome to the show my friend hi thank you okay what an incredible location relaxing soothing I don't want to leave most people don't that's what we like to hear right how did we come up with the concept here at AMA well we just really wanted to hone in and make this a relaxing environment for all that comes locals hotel guests everyone and when we say the locals that's what we want to get the message out to this is a place that you can come with your girlfriends with your bodies we're talking bachelorette parties evenings out it's all here tell us a little bit about Armour and the services that you provide we provide one-of-a-kind services and we have ladies and gentlemen's locker rooms furnished with fluffy robes slippers and most of all the guest lounge it is absolutely beautiful okay I just have to tell everyone at home the guests lounge I didn't want to leave because you have a whole wall of what you call a salt wall yes a himalayan salt wall explain to everyone because I put that on as a mistake okay so tell me why you have a himalayan salt wall it releases positive ions into the air to help you relax and get comfortable ready for your most decadent treatment and that's what we need the relaxation before we snooze absolutely that's the best part about it okay now let's go into your doing massages yes all different types of facial absolutely what else is happening and then we have one-of-a-kind body treatments the my favorite is whiskey and wellness which features the Chattanooga whiskey so we have a drink and relax oh well it is infused in a sugar scrub but if you money you can have a drink too that's part of what we love here because being here at the Edwin hotel being a sister business and just through that wall yes you can come here for lunch dinner absolutely okay dinner you know come in have a relaxing time with you your friends absolutely pick the kids up from school perfect that's who doesn't want to spend an afternoon like that exactly okay let's talk a little bit about some of your facials which we're gonna talking about in our other interviews but you also have a VIP package yes it is absolutely our membership package tell us about that it is $79 a month that includes one service if you choose to have more than one service it is an additional 30% off that service I can let me explain to that for everyone at home so they pay a monthly fee of yes $79 right correct yes and they can have any type of service a facial or massage of their choice really yes and if you're a busy mom like myself it will roll over to the next month if you don't have time to use it okay is there a cancellation policy sure because it's a sign up for 12 if you can cancel it any time really yes and if you need to freeze it for a couple of months just call me let me know oh no who'd couldn't have that I'm telling you those membership packages that you have here are just wonderful absolutely of course you can get information on the website I said well what's yeah with the website I'm a spa Chattanooga com that's what it is tell us very quickly you have some unique products here as well retail products absolutely we have our own line provai okay and it is absolutely one of the best lines it's been around for about 15 years and it is hand poured by two little ladies that's what we like to hear hand made my friends yes it is now we also have Moroccan products we have candles and bath salts and the Ambre Essence ambre essence she has her own following they are amazing essential oils again hand poured by women and they are they change with your body temperature theye absolutely amazing I like that yes okay well we truly appreciate everything you are doing we're so looking forward to getting to know more about AMA and everything that goes on here we're gonna finish this interview everyone because I think I have a fluffy bathrobe I have to get into perfect and then go and have some treatments we appreciate you absolutely thank you so much thank you you want to find out more information about Ama spa there it all is up on your screen everyone we'll be right back after this short break [Music]





