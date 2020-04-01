Dow Movers: AXP, WMT

Global  

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 4.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 7.2%.

American Express is lower by about 36.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 5.1%, and Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.3% on the day.




