Dow Movers: AXP, WMT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 4.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 7.2%.

American Express is lower by about 36.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 5.1%, and Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.3% on the day.