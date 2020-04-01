Global  

Census 2020: April 1st is Census Day

Census 2020: April 1st is Census Day

Census 2020: April 1st is Census Day

April 1, 2020 is considered Census Day.

The push is underway for people to complete the 2020 Census and be counted!

Census 2020: April 1st is Census Day

Many people are here in the united states... it's a massive undertaking - and it is now underway for the 2020 census.

I spoke with a census represenative about why this count, is so important.

The united states of america - millions of people call our country home.

The task to count everyone is now underway - today - april first is considered - census today.

":57 - it's the day we use to take that picture of america - everyone needs to be counted."

((track)) on janauary first - the census bureau began counting people in a remote alskan village in now - the rest of the country.

Census reps say by now, most homes have received a notice of how to respond...and by april 8th - paper questionnairs should be delivered to everyone.

"2:17 why is it important for us to fill out our census forms?

Census data is used to determine congressional represenation for each state... as well as legislaive and school districts... and it helps inform how the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars a year to our communities."

((track)) those dollars - based on how many people are counted... even including babies - born today!

Money is allocated for community essentials... like education and school infrastructure, health care and hospitals, roads and emergency preparedness -- like what we're all watching as the coronavirus crisis unfolds.

Becker medina says because each person equals federal dollars... it's important everyone - regardless of legal immigration status - be counted.

She sresses- all information submitted is private and protected.

"6:32 - there is no reason of being afraid to take the census.

By law your information is protected and we at the census bureau cannot share that information with anyone, not any other government agency or federal authority, not ice, not the police, not anyone...and it cannot be used against you."

Census takers... like millions of americans - are practicing social distancing - so door-to door canvassing is not taking place.

Even so... "7:48 we're also taking advantage of our messaging platforms to say hey, while you're at home, this is something that is super important and it's super easy.

The cut-off date for completing and submitting your census is in mid-august - and that date could change based on the coronavirus impacts.

Census forms are printed in 12 different languages... and online, visitors can find up to 59 different language translations.

For more information, visit action news now, look under news, news links and census 2020.

## here




