Daily Entertainment News Rita Ora: Age doesn't matter - Rita Ora has insisted "age doesn't really matter". The 29-year-old star understands… https://t.co/AmeC5JV3yD 10 hours ago

Content Catcher Rita Ora: Age doesn't matter https://t.co/j62WhKiyvZ April 1, 2020 Rita Ora insisted that "age doesn't really matt… https://t.co/z3Jn2ucf63 16 hours ago

Rita RT @ANI: If anyone loses their life while serving #COVID19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be pr… 20 hours ago

👙🇺🇸🅡🅔🅓_🅡🅔🅓_🅡🅘🅣🅐🇮🇹🇨🇺 ꧁꧁#AngelMom꧂꧂ RT @Toneman807: @mitchellvii @GreatAwakenin14 The flu doesn’t help the Democrats agenda therefore all of the American deaths doesn’t matter… 1 day ago

Joni Manivong 🌻 I found out that my dear friend in CA, Rita, who turned 100 on the 21st spent her birthday alone. I’m so glad I had… https://t.co/k6p9JlO0XT 2 days ago

chysomu EKE🛡️ 🐍 RT @Dear_Nse: If Generosity was a person It doesn’t matter how beautiful your face is, do you have a soul to match?????? Mercy Chinenyenw… 2 days ago

Rita @Dhasal_MH @munnnabai @ArvindKejriwal Actually development bhi kiya he ye mat bhulo..... You can understand this… https://t.co/rLgMyvVRMs 2 days ago