Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, TTWO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%.

Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software has lost about 1.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 10.8%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc is lower by about 68.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 9.3%, and JD.

Om trading up 0.8% on the day.