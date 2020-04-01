Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Coronavirus Deaths May Peak Mid-April

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths May Peak Mid-April

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths May Peak Mid-April

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths May Peak Mid-April

The Corona Virus pandemic has changed the world.

Every day, we learn new information about the virus.

Spain reported more than 700 new coronavirus deaths, surpassing the total number of fatalities in China.

Business Insider reports that Amazon has COVID-19 cases across 10 of its warehouses globally.

Amazon faces growing pressure from unions and workers-rights groups to close its facilities.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer secured an agreement in the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package.

The bill would bar businesses owned by President Donald Trump, his family, top US officials, and members of Congress from receiving money.

Airlines are preparing plans to stop all US flights.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tennessean

Tennessean The University of Washington model also predicts more than 150 Tennesseans will die of coronavirus complications on… https://t.co/pJ6H1kTetb 23 seconds ago

KatieWedell

Katie Wedell Nationally, the University of Washington model predicts a peak daily death toll of 2,214 in mid-April, with a total… https://t.co/5A4UsyBWTU 1 minute ago

BouldinAmanda

Amanda Bouldin If the peak is April 21 per @mhayward, that means the people who will die that day probably haven't picked up the v… https://t.co/6YynTMsABo 3 minutes ago

ChristineDempse

Christine Dempsey Daily coronavirus updates: Model projects April 15 peak for COVID-19 in Connecticut, more than 1,000 deaths, shorta… https://t.co/yOWIzyQzZr 12 minutes ago

MelRafferty

Melissa Rafferty Montana is projected to have 268 COVID-19 deaths by Aug. 4, 2020, according to the model, and the state's peak hosp… https://t.co/Be9F03Q7R1 14 minutes ago

HarlanJuster

Harlan Juster RT @publhealth: .@IHME_UW projects deaths/day in New York will peak on April 10 (845 deaths) ttp://covid19.healthdata.org/projections #COVI… 14 minutes ago

MgoKevin517

Kevin (Of The Great White North) 517 RT @MCmuckraker: Top federal government officials estimate between 1,000 and 4,500 Michigan residents will die from the coronavirus. The es… 15 minutes ago

DEG_Arch

David Garner RT @hartfordcourant: A model projects that Connecticut’s hospitals will hit peak resource use on April 15 and experience a total of just ov… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.