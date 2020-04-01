Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No National Stay-At-Home Order … Yet

No National Stay-At-Home Order … Yet

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
No National Stay-At-Home Order … Yet

No National Stay-At-Home Order … Yet

President Donald Trump has yet to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, even though many states have gone ahead and required residents to stay home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lucywillchange

Kate Black RT @CitizenCohn: On @NBCNews right now @SavannahGuthrie keeps asking Fauci if he wishes there were a national stay-at-home order and Fauci… 6 seconds ago

PrettyGoodIdeas

Doreen Christensen RT @browardpolitics: @GovRonDeSantis said Tuesday White House coronavirus task force advice on stay at home order would carry lots of weigh… 20 seconds ago

weason_wong

WongWeason RT @TODAYshow: "My advice to America would be that these guidelines are a national stay-at-home order."— U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams… 34 seconds ago

jacoker2

jacjac🌎❄️🌊 RT @V2019N: Very disingenuous of @Surgeon_General The Trump guidelines are NOT a "national stay at home order" https://t.co/dHrFOrvGsT 40 seconds ago

notifiseeyou1st

TC @MAB19933 @Auko0 @TC_in_TDot @precisify @Alpha10606673 @weezie22773400 @fox12oregon A huge false equivalency. None… https://t.co/jI7GuASj5D 42 seconds ago

NTXProgressive

North Texas Progressive What ?? I thought there wasn't a national -stay-at-home order? https://t.co/LoFiH8emIU 1 minute ago

skyco_g

Ken_D RT @politvidchannel: Surgeon General Jerome Adams says the White House coronavirus guidelines should be interpreted as a national stay-at-h… 2 minutes ago

stillcheering

jenna b RT @Mikel_Jollett: It took a month to go from 1 death to 1,000 deaths. It took 2 days to go from 1,000 deaths to 2,000 deaths. It took 3… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.