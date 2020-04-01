Global  

Scores of emergency vehicles respond to Bronx fire during COVID-19 lockdown

These were the scenes at residential building fire last night (March 31) as scores of emergency vehicles attended the scene on 1560 Grand Concourse thoroughfare.

The massive response comes at a time where emergency services are already strained in the New York area due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the planet.

Local reports said 140 firefighters from 33 units arrived at the scene.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The reason why we noticed it is that there were multiple helicopters in the air and then we looked out the window we saw the massive response.

"[It] might be related to the coronavirus and when we saw people being taken into and out of the hospital we assumed that it was the hospital.

"This morning (April 1) we found out that it was not."

