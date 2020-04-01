What you need to know: April 1

Numbers in the coronavirus,,, in shasta county ...there are now 7 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in butte county is at 8.

Glenn country reports 2 confrimed cases.

Tehama, modoc and trinity counties all remain at zero.### hundreds of california inmates could see their sentences cut short by as much as two months... the move is part of an effor to free up space in cramped prisons in anticiaptin of the coronavirus outbreak.

The early release could impact as many as 35-hundred inmates... those already within 60 days of their earliest possible release date and who are not currently serving a sentence for a violent or sex- related crime.

### representatives for hundreds of california cities - including chico- are asking the governor to suspend the state's transparency laws..

The league of california cities made the request.

A spokesperson for the league says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response... california the state superintendent of public instruction now says schools should stay closed for the rest of the school year.

The butte county superintendent of schools says all schools in butte county will remain closed for in- person instruction at least through may 1st.

Meals for students will continue throughout the county.

The white house prediction says as many as 240 thousand americans could die from the coronavirus.

National health experts believe that number could be cut in half... if americans stop crowding beaches and bars.

On capitol hill lawmakers are preparing for a fourth coronavirus package the california attorney general is demanding the trump administration withdraw roll backs on vehicle mileage standards intended to improve air quality.

The obama-era standards mandated five percent annual increases in fuel economy from automakers.

Opponents say the roll backs will increase air pollution, accelerating climate change.

Regulators could be backing down from plans to fine pg&e another $462 million dollars for its role in california's 2018's deadly wildfires..

The state's public utilities commission is considering the change over fears the fine could detrail the utility's plans to get out of bankruptcy.

