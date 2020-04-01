Global  

Tips for Successful At Home Learning

Tips for Successful At Home Learning

Tips for Successful At Home Learning

Schools are closed for the time being due to the coronavirus and parents are taking on a new role: Teacher!

It may seem hard to keep kids on track and learning during this confusing time, but it doesn't have to be.

Pam Roggeman, Dean of the College of Education at the University of Phoenix Online shares her tips for successful and engaging remote learning.

For more information visit: Phoenix.edu/COVID19

