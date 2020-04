Vegas Stronger Champion: Nellis Air Force base producing face shields for hospitals now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published Vegas Stronger Champion: Nellis Air Force base producing face shields for hospitals As our city deals with the impact of COVID-19, our neighbors at Nellis Air Force base have gotten creative in the ways they respond to critical need and serve our community. Jackie Kostek reports. 0

BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM TO HELP PROTECT AND SUPPORT US. AS OUR CITY DEALS WITH THE IMPACT OF COVID-19, OUR NEIGHBORS AT NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE HAVE STEPPED UP AND GOTTEN CREATIVE IN THE WAYS THEY SERVE THE COMMUNITY. 13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR JACKIE KOSTEK HAS THE STORY IN THIS MONTH'S VEGAS STRONGER CHAMPION "I JOINED TO SERVE, HELP AND I LIKE TO BE ABLE TO USE MY ABILITIES TO ACTUALLY HELP PEOPLE." TECHNICAL SERGEANT MATTHEW BOBBITT IS A RESOURCE ADVISOR FOR THE 57TH AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE SQUADRON. HE MANAGES SUPPLIES, FINANCES AND OTHER RESOURCES, INCLUDING THE SQUADRON'S 3D PRINTERS. "I'M GOING TO SAY IT'S SIMPLE TO ME BUT PROBABLY NOT TO OTHER PEOPLE BUT BASICALLY IT'S AN ACTUAL 3 DIMENSIONAL MODEL AND THEN YOU PUT IT INTO A PROGRAM, IT FEEDS IT INTO A PRINTER AND THE PRINTER GOES THROUGH AND ACTUALLY MAKES THE PART." JUST LAST WEEK, SERGEANT BOBBITT HEARD THROUGH HIS CHAIN OF COMMAND THAT OTHER BASES WERE USING THE TECHNOLOGY TO PRODUCE FACE SHIELDS FOR MEDICAL PROVIDERS. "I FOUND A MODEL, WENT TO THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH'S WEBSITE, GOT WHAT THEY WERE DOING AND STARTED PRODUCING THEM." IT TAKES ABOUT THREE HOURS TO MAKE ONE - BUT WITH THREE PRINTERS IN HOUSE - BOBBITT SAYS THEY CAN TURN OUT ABOUT 12 EVERY FOUR TO FIVE AND SOON, THE AIR FORCE WILL SEND MORE TO THE STATE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE TO HOSPITALS BASED ON NEED. "WE GIVE THE HEADBAND TO THE HOSPITAL AND THEN THEY ASSEMBLE THEM THEMSELVES WHICH TAKES ABOUT TWO MINUTES." FILLING A CRITICAL NEED IN A TIME OF A COMMUNITY IS THEIR MOTIVATION. THAT'S WHY THEY ARE OUR VEGAS STRONGER CHAMPIONS. "I'M ALWAYS GLAD TO HELP NO MATTER WHAT THE SITUATION IS." THAT WAS JACKIE KOSTEK REPORTING.





