Army pay visit to nine-year-old who wrote them a letter Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 weeks ago Army pay visit to nine-year-old who wrote them a letter Members of the armed forced visited nine-year-old Noah's house in Birkenhead, after he wrote them a letter saying he wanted to enlist when he was older. 0

