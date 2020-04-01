Global  

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Wimbledon has become the latest sporting event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The tournament was scheduled to take place at the All England Club from June 29 to July 12.

