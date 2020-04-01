Global  

White House Prepares for US Coronavirus Death Toll to Exceed 100,000 White House Officials say the next 30 days are crucial for observing measures like staying home, keeping distance and washing hands to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Current data shows as many as one-fourth of those infected with the virus show no symptoms, yet are transmitting it.

According to the latest figures from the CDC, more than 160,000 Americans have been infected, with just under 3,000 reported deaths.

Forecasts for April remain stark, as the numbers are expected to increase.

Some models are predicting up to 2,000 deaths per day.

Despite the gloomy outlook, officials say measures like social distancing have had a positive impact on slowing the spread of the virus.

At this point, some 80% of the U.S. population has been ordered to stay home, with some states mandating strict measures for residents to remain inside.

