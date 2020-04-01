White House Prepares for
US Coronavirus Death Toll
to Exceed 100,000 White House Officials say the next 30 days
are crucial for observing measures like staying home, keeping distance and washing hands to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Current data shows as many as
one-fourth of those infected with the virus
show no symptoms, yet are transmitting it.
According to the latest figures from the CDC, more than 160,000 Americans have been infected, with just under 3,000 reported deaths.
Forecasts for April remain stark, as the numbers are expected to increase.
Some models are predicting up to 2,000 deaths per day.
Despite the gloomy outlook, officials
say measures like social distancing have
had a positive impact on slowing the
spread of the virus.
At this point, some 80% of the U.S. population
has been ordered to stay home, with
some states mandating strict measures
for residents to remain inside.