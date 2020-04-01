Jags Need to Trade Yannick Ngakoue Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:27s - Published 3 weeks ago STF says Jacksonville needs to trade star Yannick Ngakoue now 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aj ✨ Jags need to trade yannick & the 20th pick & a day 3 pick for Adams https://t.co/Gmwjtt5FlL 18 hours ago Mike @BeeTheGod1 @Jaguars @TravelcampRV 1. Lions aren’t trading with the Jags because they’re gonna take Okudah 2. LB, a… https://t.co/dcvIJdeV5s 18 hours ago Michael J. McManus @PrinceSpookii @ThePhillyPod @JuicyJunior77 They definitely could i think jags going defense theyve lost yannick ra… https://t.co/SYVu8ZWIWQ 3 days ago kevin mcmanus Brown/Kinlaw mocked to Jags a lot. Jags need CB help. With that in mind would this trade work if Okudah is availabl… https://t.co/B1IqhXhfYp 4 days ago Giants fan @Gmen4L More conspiracy. Jags lost Ramsey and Bouye, didn’t really replace them in FA, if okudah is there I see the… https://t.co/9VaNN9RuJd 5 days ago