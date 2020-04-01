Las Vegas paints lines on cement for homeless to sleep 6 feet apart

Global  

A soccer stadium parking lot in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada has been set up as a temporary place for homeless people to sleep amid the coronavirus outbreak.

White lines on the asphalt mark spots where people can set up their sleeping pads and blankets at a safe distance from others, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

According to local media, a nearby shelter temporarily closed its doors, leaving hundreds of people without a place to sleep.




