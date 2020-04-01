Andy Burnham: Greater Manchester stands ready to help in national testing effort Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 weeks ago Andy Burnham: Greater Manchester stands ready to help in national testing effort Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said the city is ready to help in the national testing effort during a remote press conference on the area's response to the coroanvirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this