Every county in the News 18 viewing area now has a case of COVID-19

Has at least one case of covid-19.

This morning state announced benton county's first positive diagnosis.

County officials say the local health department has reached out to people who have been in close contact with the person.

Statewide, 16 more coronavirus deaths have also been announced.

That brings the total up to 65.

There are 406 new cases in indiana.

Four additional cases have been diagnosed in tippecanoe county, bringing the total to 18.

