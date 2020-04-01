Wild Thyme- Frittatta

In the wild thyme kitchen and i am chopping up some green vegetables.

We're always looking for ways that we can incorporate this into our dinners and ways that kids will enjoy it.

And i think this is a winner.

This one is going to be kind of a breakfast for dinner, so to speak, recipe where we are going to make a classic just frittata.

So i've got quite a bit of vegetables that i'm throwing into this, and if you're not familiar with a frittata, a frittata is basically just taking eggs and instead of having a crust like a quiche, we're cooking that in a saute pan and you typically will flip that out and it's really nice and caramelized and beautiful on the other side.

So almost like a egg pizza, so to speak.

So we've got several different vegetables here.

I've got some green onions, some asparagus, some broccoli, and just some diced potatoes.

Again, trying to make this all like one meal in itself.

So we're going to start with our potatoes.

And we're going to start to kind of soften those up and kind of cook those down first because they're going to take just a little bit.

And if you notice the smaller you dice them, i'm trying to dice them more like a hash brown size or like home fry size.

The smaller they're cut, the quicker they're going to cook.

So if you're trying to do this on a weeknight and do this quickly and get this to the table, just cut those potatoes down a little bit smaller for your dish.

All right, so we're going to just take this and just start to work those potatoes.

I'll season it with a little salt and pepper.

And then we will add in the rest of our vegetables.

While that's working, i pulled some country sausage.

If you wanted to add some meat, we could throw in some sausage and kind of brown that up.

I think i will, don't mind if i do.

So i'm just going to work this in with the potatoes because it'll brown about the same time.

And the potatoes will get nice and soft, and then we can throw in the rest of our veg.

All right, so we've got that working.

And now we can start to break up our eggs and i like to add my garlic, which is going to go in our frittata in with our eggs.

It's going to give it a great flavor and then the garlic won't burn when you're sauting it as well.

We'll take our eggs and we're going to break this up, and then we'll whisk these together.

The eggs obviously are going to be the last thing that go in.

And then we are going to add to this some parmesan cheese.

For one frittata, i would say go with about eight to nine eggs.

For a quiche i tend to go with like six eggs, but for a frittata we want it to be a little bit deeper.

So i would add a couple more eggs than you would for just say, like a traditional quiche.

Two, four, six, eight.

Perfect.

All right, we'll whisk these up while our potatoes and our sausage are working, then we'll throw in our vegetables and we're going to start to build this together.

Then we will start to really kind of develop our frittata.

You can see our sausage is starting to cook, our potatoes are starting to soften.

We're going to let this go just a little bit longer so that we can really get those potatoes nice and soft.

And then we'll come back and assemble this frittata.

Alright, our sausage is nice and brown.

You can see that our potatoes are getting a little bit softer.

We're going to go right on in with our vegetables.

Asparagus, green onions, broccoli.

Just again, clean out your fridge.

This is a great way to get use out of all those vegetables instead of wasting them and letting them just sit in the back of the fridge, and you know, when you go to clean out the fridge, you're like, man, i bought all this wonderful produce, and i had all these great intentions.

Use them.

This is a great way to use them up.

All right.

We're going to season this with just a little bit of italian seasoning.

If you like a little spice, red pepper flake, cayenne pepper would be great in this.

And then, now that our vegetables start to get a little bit softened, sauteed in with those potatoes and sausage, we're just going to kind of lay it flat.

See, i'm kind of flattening it out a little bit on the pan.

We're going to sprinkle with a little bit of parmesan cheese and then we're going to top our vegetables with our eggs.

So again, about eight eggs, salt and pepper, and then we're going to pour this on.

Just stay with it.

You've got olive oil in the bottom of the pan.

We used a nonstick pan.

Just kind of stay with it, and you're just going to let this settle up and just keep working that side.

And then we're just going to flip this out.

I'm chef allison davis.

Thanks for watching.

We'll be right back after this short break.