SIA extends shutdown to April 17

The company announced all facilities in both Japan and Lafayette will be closed due to the pandemic.

Officially extended its shutdown for a second time.

The temporary closure will now last until april 17th.

All of subaru's facilities in both japan and lafayette, will close because of the pandemic.

According to a company memo, all associates will continue to receive full pay through friday, april 10th.

The company is still working out how they will handle payment for the week of april 13th to the 17th.

More than 6,000 employees work at the lafayette manufacturing plant.

It's the only one subaru has outside of asia.

Nationally - the coronavirus claimed arbout




