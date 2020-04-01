Lindsay Lohan Announces She's 'Back' With Cryptic Teaser The 30-second teaser was posted to her social network accounts.

The bizarre clip had fans guessing how she was returning to the spotlight.

A link on her accounts directed people to "pre-save" her brand new single.

Details about the track, including the title and release date, aren't yet known, but it's bound to get many streams as it's her first solo single in 12 years.

Lohan's return to the music scene comes three months after she said she was planning to go back to the United States in 2020.