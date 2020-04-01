Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'

White House: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
White House: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'
The White House says there could be more deaths in the days to come.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Qtipduck

Duck Warrior RT @news_ntd: “We’re all at war with a deadly virus.” #Trump's task force on the #CCPvirus advised Americans to brace themselves for the w… 2 minutes ago

CA49Dem

One bad apple SPOILS THEM ALL President Grim Reaper Worst Commander in Chief ever. https://t.co/YqkIcXuGfJ 5 minutes ago

NickSchiavone

Nicholas P Schiavone President Trump is a monster. During America's worst health crisis, he turns his back on fellow citizens in dire n… https://t.co/67IAhhRVWG 7 minutes ago

donaldplawson

DonaldPatrickLawson RT @jotted: Lack of early testing and no scientific expertise in the White House led to the US to be "rudderless, blindsided, lethargic, an… 8 minutes ago

FifiCovfefe

Andy bo Bandy My hero! Thread @nytimes and MAGA Haberman's BS white house access PR for Trump and his kids. Journalistic malpract… https://t.co/e6ce5JACyi 17 minutes ago

gstowers835

Genie Stowers RT @MccahanValeen: Is there anyone else, barring the moron in the White House, who considers 150,000 to 250,000 deaths in the BEST case sce… 19 minutes ago

lmnysf

Lola RT @McDeereUSA: Except according to Tom Cotton, he explicitly told the White House in Jan/Feb that we can’t rely on China to give us good d… 30 minutes ago

McDeereUSA

McDeere Except according to Tom Cotton, he explicitly told the White House in Jan/Feb that we can’t rely on China to give u… https://t.co/WMX9KJ8259 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.