Cat interrupts owners from work at home under U.S. lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Video shows a black cat focusing on scratching the monitor despite her owners’ efforts to work from home

SHOWS: EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (MARCH 25, 2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (KENT GRIFFITH - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY KENTGRIFFITH) 1.

VARIOUS OF ONE-AND-A-HALF-YEAR-OLD MALE BLACK CAT NAMED MUON SCRATCHING COMPUTER MONITOR STORY: Social media users share images of their pets trying to distract them from doing their work at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kent Griffith from Evanston, Illinois posted the video of his work-from-home experience on March 25, in which he and his wife are trying to work, but their black cat named Muon seemed to need the computer monitor for his business.

On the video, one-and-a-half-year-old Muon looked very focused while scratching one of the monitors on the desk, something that made his owners laugh.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




