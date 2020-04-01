Lindsay Lohan Announces
She's 'Back' With Cryptic Teaser The 30-second teaser was posted
to her social network accounts.
The bizarre clip had fans guessing
how she was returning to the spotlight.
A link on her accounts directed people
to "pre-save" her brand new single.
Details about the track, including the
title and release date, aren't yet known, but it's bound to get many streams as
it's her first solo single in 12 years.
Lohan's return to the music scene comes
three months after she said she was planning
to go back to the United States in 2020.