Republicans Gaslight Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:16s - Published Republicans Gaslight Coronavirus Pandemic GOP leaders are claiming President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial distracted him from preparing for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jess Trump IS responsible for the disastrous response to the #coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Don’t let… https://t.co/mOBu0c2y8Z 13 hours ago