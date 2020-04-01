Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to make pandemics optional, not inevitable | Sonia Shah

How to make pandemics optional, not inevitable | Sonia Shah

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 43:45s - Published < > Embed
How to make pandemics optional, not inevitable | Sonia Shah

How to make pandemics optional, not inevitable | Sonia Shah

What can past pandemics teach us how to tackle the current one?

Tracing the history of contagions from cholera to Ebola and beyond, science journalist Sonia Shah explains why we're more vulnerable to outbreaks now than ever before, what we can do to minimize the spread of coronavirus and how to prevent future pandemics.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by science curator David Biello and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers.

Recorded March 31, 2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.