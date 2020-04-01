How to make pandemics optional, not inevitable | Sonia Shah

What can past pandemics teach us how to tackle the current one?

Tracing the history of contagions from cholera to Ebola and beyond, science journalist Sonia Shah explains why we're more vulnerable to outbreaks now than ever before, what we can do to minimize the spread of coronavirus and how to prevent future pandemics.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by science curator David Biello and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers.

Recorded March 31, 2020)