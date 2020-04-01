Global  

Mississippi reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Mississippi reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
MSDH reported 136 new cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths.
Mississippi reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

But in mississippi since last week the number of cases tripled with 136 new cases reported overnight and two new deaths misisssippi and alabama released the latest number of coronavirus cases.

And here's a look at the local numbers tippah county now up to 28 cases with lee with 25 okitbbeha county now with 18 lafayette and chickasaw counties with 15 cases each lowndes still with 11 cases locally in alabama, there are 4 cases in pickens county, 3 cases in franklin county and one case in lamar county statewide, we are up to 1- thousand-73 cases with 22 deaths when you look at the state map -- the top population counties in the state hinds county -- that's where jackson is located -- has the highest number of cases in the state with 109 while desoto county -- northwest mississippi right outside of memphis -- is right behind with 94 49 cases can be found in harrison county on the mississippi gulf coast, which is where gulfport and biloxi are located.

Five counties still do not have any confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mississippi reported two additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

The deaths were in holmes and humphreys counties.

The state has not released any details about the two victims. the previous deaths were patients from amite, bolivar, desoto, hancock, harrison, holmes, lafayette, lee, leflore, perry, rankin, sunflower, tunica, webster and wilkinson counties.

And just a reminder if you have any questions about coronavirus the state covid19 hotline is open 24 hours to answer your concerns.

That number to call is 877-978- 6453.

Governor




