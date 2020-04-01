Global  

What is The 4 Season Solution?

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Bestselling author and co-creator of the Whole30, Dallas Hartwig, explains his groundbreaking new book The 4 Season Solution and how to implement it in your life.CONNECT WITH TIPS ON LIFE & LOVEWebsite: https://www.tipsonlifeandlove.com/Simon & Schuster Website: https://www.simonandschuster.com/p/tips-on-life-and-love/Twitter: https://twitter.com/TipsonLifeLove/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TipsonLifeandLove/

0
