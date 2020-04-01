Global  

Business Secretary: Money must reach businesses as quickly as possible

Business Secretary Alok Sharma urged banks to help the UK taxpayer and continue to grant loans.

Mr Sharma said £12 billion in grants for businesses is with local authorities and urged them to pay out “as quickly as possible”.

