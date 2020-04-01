'Paradise: From The Ashes' nominated for Sports Emmy

Are in order for an e-s-p-n- produced documentary - known as e-60... featuring paradise high's football team!

"paradise--- from the ashes" - tells the story of the bobcats' resilence after the camp fire.

It has been nominated for an emmy in the --- outstanding short sports story documentary category.

It is up against four other documentaries--- 3 of which were also produced by e-60.

The sports emmys ceremony was originally set for late april but has been rescheduled due to the pandemic.

No new date has been set.

