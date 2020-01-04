On The Beat - 04/01/20 - Flexx Chiropractic

Welcome to on the beat everyone, i'm troy thompson.

Joining me in the studio today is dr. shana thomas from flexx chiropractic in columbus.

How are you my friend?

Dr. thomas: i'm doing awesome.

Troy: last time we were together you had moved into your new location.

Tell everyone at home how it's going.

Dr. thomas: it's going awesome.

We're enjoying the new building.

We're enjoying the new location, being more centrally located and have more accessibility to our patients.

Troy: i think it's great.

And business is booming for you?

Dr. thomas: yes, definitely.

Troy: okay.

Now, we've heard a lot of conversation out there with covid- 19, and i just want to touch on you.

What are you doing within your practice?

Because you're still open.

Dr. thomas: we're still.

Troy: and so what are you doing for the safety of your staff and the safety of your customers?

Dr. thomas: we are still open but... and we've always sanitized, always had high standards on that.

We're just more frequent with it, making sure that we're wiping down everything more frequently, as well as having the hand sanitizer and all of those things accessible to our patients.

And also, just making sure that if we need to accommodate, if they want to sit in their car and us to call them to come directly to a table, we're doing that as well.

Troy: funny you say that because i just went somewhere recently to my barber and he was asking everyone to sit in their car and he would just text us to come in.

And i actually thought to myself, "it was a good idea."

Because i'm all for still going into businesses if need be, but just be sensible.

What are you asking your patients to do prep-wise before they come into your practice?

Dr. thomas: the one thing that we are asking is if you have, if you're running a fever or having coughing or sneezing, which is hard during allergy season in mississippi.

But any of those things that would be symptoms, we prefer that you not come in or be fever free for 24 to 48 hours before coming in.

Troy: i think that's great.

Now what about the sports?

My gym's closed, okay.

What do you say to all your patients?

Because you encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Going out and exercising, eating right.

Because that goes hand in hand with chiropractic work, right?

Dr. thomas: yeah, it does.

Troy: and the progress that they make.

What do you say to people at home that may not have the use of their local gym anymore?

Dr. thomas: i tell them, as long as they feel safe going outside and doing something outside, they're good.

You can even use your front porch, different things like that.

And also, we're encouraging them because there's lots of places now, even gyms, that are letting their trainers go online free for 30 days.

Troy: oh really?

Dr. thomas: and so to access that, where you can do those at- home workout.

Troy: i love that.

Well that's something i didn't know.

Make sure you go onto your local gym's website and find that information.

Something that was really interesting that, i said to you before we started the interview, "oh my gosh, i'm so sorry i didn't see you today.

I should have come in for some work.

I've dropped my chiropractic work because i've been so busy."

With this happening around the country, people would also feel that they are going to drop their chiropractic work.

What do you say to them at home?

Dr. thomas: the important thing is realize that the chiropractic adjustment is, the purpose of it is not only to get you out of pain, but our whole thing is to keep the nervous system functioning at 100%.

And we're able to do that.

That actually is connected to your immune response and your body's ability to actually fight off something.

So it gives you what we call your immune boost.

Troy: and when you say immune, people are taking wonderful vitamins and minerals and everything to keep everything going.

I know i am.

I have the luxury of interviewing so many doctors like yourself and tell me what to do.

It's all about the water and making sure you're eating healthy vegetables, right?

Dr. thomas: yes.

Troy: and fruit and vegetables.

Do you see a slow down that's happening for you at all?

Dr. thomas: we did at first.

And now with us taking a different approach with our patients because of this, it's caused us to have to do that.

And really educate them and let them know we're taking those precautions and realize that the importance of the adjustment is to keep your body functioning at 100% and you need that right now more than ever.

Troy: i totally agree with you.

Thank you for coming in again.

We really appreciate it.

If you want to find out more information about flexx chiropractic, there it all is up on the screen.

Don't forget everyone, they are atop of their game right here in columbus.

Back after