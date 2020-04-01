Global  

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say Chinese officials and public health experts say that even if President Donald Trump would enact strict testing and lockdowns, it would not be enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States.

Local authorities went door-to-door for health checks in Wuhan, China, in February, forcing residents with symptoms to isolate in makeshift hospitals and temporary quarantine shelters.

Huiyao Wang, a senior adviser to China's government, spoke to 'USA Today' about the country's preventative measures.

Huiyao Wang, via 'USA Today' Huiyao Wang, via 'USA Today' President Trump said he expects U.S. cases of COVID-19 to peak "around Easter." As of Tuesday, the coronavirus has infected almost 190,000 people in the U.S., including more than 4,000 deaths.

