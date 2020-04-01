Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK mum convinces son he's going back to school despite lockdown in coronavirus April Fool's Day prank

UK mum convinces son he's going back to school despite lockdown in coronavirus April Fool's Day prank

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
UK mum convinces son he's going back to school despite lockdown in coronavirus April Fool's Day prank

UK mum convinces son he's going back to school despite lockdown in coronavirus April Fool's Day prank

In this hilarious video, a cheeky mum told her son that he would have to go back to school AND she even dropped him off to prove it.

Ten-year-old Logan is seen walking into the school gates in Bridgend in south Wales and returning to the car completely baffled before mum Rachelle reveals her elaborate prank.

All UK schools have been closed to most children since March 20, in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abucksworth

Julie Buck @DrBron I am so sorry. What a heartbreaking story. I hope it convinces me to slow down a little when we get back… https://t.co/YPrL8lUZTv 12 hours ago

Spliff_Myuziq

umAdvo @Yanda_Cele Bona the guy wants you back. Either you tell him straight up and make it clear or he's going to try unt… https://t.co/FBooX101qz 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.