UK mum convinces son he's going back to school despite lockdown in coronavirus April Fool's Day prank

In this hilarious video, a cheeky mum told her son that he would have to go back to school AND she even dropped him off to prove it.

Ten-year-old Logan is seen walking into the school gates in Bridgend in south Wales and returning to the car completely baffled before mum Rachelle reveals her elaborate prank.

All UK schools have been closed to most children since March 20, in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.