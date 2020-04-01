Austria makes wearing masks compulsory

Shoppers in Austria will be required by law to wear a face mask while buying their groceries, from next week.

On Wednesday (April 1), they were being handed out for free to largely compliant shoppers.

It's the latest measure here in the fight against coronavirus.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said while the masks won't protect those wearing them, it will help stop infected people from spreading the disease.

But not everyone here is convinced.

"I think that the masks are coming too late," says this woman.

"This probably should have been introduced from the start and maybe we would be further ahead now and it wouldn't take so long." The World Health Organization is also sceptical about the widespread wearing of masks.

Austria borders Italy, the hardest-hit country in the world.

But Austria moved faster than its neighbor to shut down schools, bars and restaurants.

And its death toll remains relatively low, at a little over 140.

In Spain, the story could not be more different.

On Wednesday (April 1), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases there passed the 100,000 mark - as it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak.

A record 864 people lost their lives over the last 24 hours - taking the country's death toll to 9,053.