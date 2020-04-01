2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum Interior Review

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum's earthy two-tone color scheme is distinctive, warm and generally inviting.

The silver trim that wraps around the control binnacle like a fork is textured to make it look richer and more like actual metal.

The wood trim on the dash and center console, be it real or not, is subtle and tasteful.

The padded SofTex vinyl that covers much of the dash, doors and center console is pleasant to touch, while the real leather on the seats is buttery soft.

All the switchgear is top notch and the widescreen infotainment system is excellent.

In this video, you can see more clearly what I'm talking about as I thoroughly review the 2020 Highlander Platinum interior.