Central Park Hospital Faces Backlash 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:11s - Published Central Park Hospital Faces Backlash Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian disaster relief group, has built a temporary hospital in Central Park that’s now facing backlash for its founder’s anti-LGBTQ remarks. 0

