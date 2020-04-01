April School! Louisiana kids fooled into thinking they have to go to school

A mom in Ville Platte, Lousiana, pranks her kids when she tells them they have to go to school regardless of the pandemic outbreak on April Fools day Wednesday (April 1).

"April fools!" the mom said.

The kids drop their school bags and walk away with one of them saying: "I knew it!" The mom walks into her daughter's room, but the daughter is not having it.

"Get out, got me dressed for nothing?!" her daughter said.