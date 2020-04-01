Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler Returns for 'Law & Order: SVU' Spinoff | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 week ago Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler Returns for 'Law & Order: SVU' Spinoff | THR News The as-yet untitled drama has been picked up straight to series with a 13-episode order. 0

