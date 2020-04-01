'It frightened me': Governor Cuomo on brother's coronavirus battle

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday described the feeling of his younger brother and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo having coronavirus as "frightening."

"it is frightening because there is nothing I can do," Cuomo said.

49 year-old Chris Cuomo confirmed the diagnosis on Twitter Tuesday, saying he was worried about infecting his wife and children, but that he would continue to host his nightly show from his basement.




