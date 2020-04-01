Kind-hearted kids go shopping for grandparents and aunt with Down syndrome amid coronavirus quarantine

This is the sweet moment showing three good-hearted kids in Deer Creek, Illinois go shopping for their grandparents and aunt with Down syndrome in order to limit their exposure to the coronavirus pandemic on April 1.

"Since they can’t leave the house due to my grandma's heart transplant and my aunt's Down syndrome.

But us kids are always happy to help during these weird times in our lives!" said Brett, the filmer who did the sweet deed.

The gesture of good-will was finished with a gesture of social distancing, a nicely done elbow bump.