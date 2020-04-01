Midmorning With Aundrea - April 1, 2020 (Part 1)

We'll be right back.am among the many challenges americans are facing is getting a haircut.

Michael george shows us how some are taking it matters into their own hands.

Getting a hair cut... or a manicure.... is no longer an option for most americans.

Businesses are shutdown because of the coronavirus and that has people like pam wertheimer wondering, when can she get her hair colored again?

"my roots ar coming in, i could push it another week or two."

"but i'm willing t go old school hippie."

"in the scheme o what's going on it's important people are healthy, this is trite.... after all is said and done" "everyone i trying to collectively stay grounded."

"i'm blending, i'v seen this, ha ha."

So some are trying to do it on their own.... with mixed results.

"i had an idea las night&.

I can totally cut hair."

Pop singer pink showed her attempt at a do it yourself haircut..

On a post titled haircuts and drinking.

"look what i did what do you guys think, here's the other side, a little lower?"

"hi guys, thank for joing me..."

Stylist gabby fishman is out of work after her salon shut down&she decided to post a styling instructional video on youtube.

"i'm going to g back and forth from corner to corner until we get a really nice shine."

"you to go and out not up and over."

There are a number of other tutorials out there ... "just put it on you nails like this."

"i like to do hal sections."

These videos don't make gabby any money.& she just wanted to do something to help her clients.

"i understan they're going to be at home with their kids, they're going to need to cut their kids hair eventually.

It's not about me, it's about them."

"the averag person who's thinking it might be a month or who knows when i'll get a haircut, what do you say to that person."

She also says it's ok to go natural.

"we're going to b seeing a lot of roots, we're going to be seeing a lot of beards.

Just get used to it."

And america will have some time to get used to it..

With salons shutdown indefinitely.

Michael george, cbs news, new york.

As tens of millions of americans are forced to stay home, a growing number are choosing to adopt or foster a pet.

The a-s-p-c-a says it's seen a nearly 70 percent increase in the number of animals going into foster care in new york and los angeles, compared to this time last year.

Dana jacobson shows us how americans are stepping up to help animal shelters.

Natsot "why we need puppy.

He will comfort us and be so nice..."

As schools in minnesota closed, eight year old ridley zmuda and his sisters 10 yr old milla & 12 yr old teagen began begging for a puppy.

And with mom now also working from home, the time was right to adopt four month old "gomer.

So gomer, i have to say, has brought so much laughter and joy into our family, and he's really such a positive force and grounding force, i think, during this super crazy time, where honestly, so little of what we experience every day feels normal.

Ha.

These uncertain times have seen shelters filling- up, but it's also brought an outpouring of people looking to help.

One shelter pup found a forever home when his a face was put on a pizza box.

They can't see their friends like they're used to seeing, so i think having this loving pet in their home, showering them with love and licking wet kisses, that really just helps them get grounded i think.

With california on lockdown, all seven animal care and control centers in l.a.

County are by appointment only.

During this cris, it may seem like, that we're closed and adoptions are not happening but they are happening.

We have about 300 animals, that includes dogs, cats, rabbits// we have turtles.

Quick natsot - aleks with dogs aleks schiffer's non-profit, "i stan with my pack" works closely with california shelters to find animals a home.

Last week, she's placed 58 with fosters.

Two days ago we rescued puppies that are bottle feeding right now.

They were surrendered to the shelter without their mother.

//we kind of had an hour to figure everything out.

// everybody wants to foster right now, which is absolutely amazing.

But schiffer says fostering has its own challenges.

To help, she's offering free online classes with trainers.

Please have in mind these animals when you get to take them to your home, they're not going to be housebroken, there's going to be a lot of different issues that you will have to deal with.

And so//be patient and ask for help, "lucky do rescue" i washington, d.c.

Is answering the call from shelters across the country.

This van arrived from south carolina with áeighty-fourá animals onboard...forty-six went straight to their adoptive homes.

And in the end, if you save a dog and if a family or a person ends up with this dog in their lives or a cat.

It's really an amazing thing.

It is // and so having an animal, having that friend, that warm body next to you.

It makes things feel better.

Just ask the zmuda kids..

Sometimes when we're sad, we tend to just block everything out and just be mad and kind of tense about everything else.// he's just always funny and likes to snuggle.

There are still many pets in need of forever homes, and there's a lot of incentives out there -- from waived fees to free pet food.

Busch beer is even doing its part, offering a three-month supply of beer to as many as 500 people who adopt or foster from midwest animal rescue in minnesota.

'busch dot-com slash foster dogs' is the site.

Your mama was right.

You should always when you watch commercials on wcbi, many times our advertisers are marketing their businesses... but during this global pandemic, they're promoting something much bigger than their products... they're spreading messages of hope and unity to help everyone get through these trying times... our quentin smith has that story.

When bill russell has a message he wants to spread... he knows how to reach his audience..

Nat russell often makes commercials about vehicles he's selling... but in a recent spot... he switched up his approach... nat this time he's bringing attention to the coronavirus..

Which continues to plague the country... plague the country... rusell says he wants people to be safe and protect themselves..

But to also not be fearful of living their everyday lives... "i've got 6 employees and i've got to provide for them and their families and our customers.

We've got to stay here.

We've got to be smart about doing it, but we're not going to panic, we're just going to try to be smart."

Russell's isn't the only uplifting commercial you see.... room to room furniture is also spreading messages of hope... nat lisa hawkins owns the furniture store and in her video, she's challenging others to open their bible and read psalm 91 to help them get through this challenging time..

"i'm a person o faith, so it helped me and i was hoping to help other people of faith.

People deal with things in different ways, but it was just a life application that i could apply to myself to help myself, and i was hoping it would help other people too."

Although the two business owners are well known for their sales pitches and great deals... they say..

They don't mind using their platform to serve as an inspiration to their communities... "we are alive, w are healthy.

America has gone through many different things, many different viruses, many different illnesses, many different economic situations, and we are all still standing.

We will be standing after this and i just want to be an encouragement right now through these difficult times that we have."

"i'm not innovative i'm not doing anything that nobody doesn't know, it's just you have to be willing to say it, and i'm willing to say it."

Both businesses say they're taking and practicing all precautionary measures to keep everyone safe.... along with following federal guidelines given by the cdc... the coronavirus is a massive global challenge.

But at the most basic level prevention is not complicated.

For all the talk about hand sanitizers, washing your hands with soap may still be the best way to kill germs. it took humans beings a couple hundred thousand years to figure that out.

Today, we are witnessing the result of all the knowledge built up since.

Jeff glor reports.

In the age of covid- 19, hand washing videos have spread everywhere.

Cdc: https://www.youtu be.com/watch?v=d9 14enpu4fo mayo clinic: https://www.youtu be.com/watch?v=kn aphgpim9k jimmy kimmel: https://www.youtu be.com/watch?v=sj fsyhq0obs jimmy fallon: https://www.instag ram.com/jimmyfall on/?utmósource=ig óembed but to find the first evidence of soap use and production, you have to go back five thousand years... to ancient babylon.

It was made then by mixing fats and oils with wood ash and water.

The french made the next great leap.

A chemist and surgeon named nicolas leblanc patented a soap- making method in 1791.

In the mid 1800s, hungarian physician ignaz semmelweis was the first to really push hand disinfection.

The commercial soap we use today emerged during world war ii& a process called batch kettle boiling.

It was introduced, refined, and sold to the nation by proctor & gamble.

Soap is nothing more than the salt of a fatty acid.

It works because it breaks up oil and germs into small drops... which can be easily washed away.

During and after the war, soap sponsorships of radio and tv serials in america became so common, people started calling them soap operas.

Later, there was granny's lye soap in beverly hillbillies.

And tyler durden's paper street soap company in fight club.

Everyone has their favorite clip& and cleansing pr process.

But all soap made the right way works.

A reminder that old school methods& can still solve modern day problems. no sports.

No problem.

Our sports team talks everything else with kermit today our sports team gets together - in boxes with coach kermit davis, the men's head basketball coach at the university of mississippi.

Let's listen in on their conversation.

Coach davis, thanks for joining us on the boxed out podcast.

Well, good to be with you guys.

As an sec coach who's been living, sleeping eating boards for so long, we're going into week three of no sports at all.

Just what have you been up to?

Yeah, you know, it's all of our lives have changed so differently.

You know, we're all working from home that started about 10 days ago.

So i'm here with my wife and my daughter, allie.

And then my, my daughter and her husband from tupelo came over going to spend about a week with us before they move into a house there.

So, you know, everybody who's working from home, we're all trying to figure it out.

I know everybody would discourage this.

Everybody's just i guess timelines.

You know, kind of when is everything going to start back to normal and, but right now, you know, we're in a dead period.

We usually be right now.

Recruiting going all the time.

So both my wife and my daughter ready for me to get out recruiting get out of this house.

I promise you that.

Kermit you just talked about about your wife and your daughter, allie, i know we talked last week you're hoping to get up there, but your daughter started up a library in your garage.

And you had a tweet that went semi viral last, please.

Well, allie has been so involved even we were in murfreesboro.

Allie was so involved.

She was an assistant librarian for probably 12 or 13 years.

In some of the local elementary schools there she has great affection for for books.

She's in probably three or four of the school systems here as as a teacher's aide.

So she knows all the kids and this was really kind of before you know, everything got really you know, shut down, is it was my wife reading her idea.

Take all the old books that they had to library was was closed and just have them come by the house and you could check books out and now he was acting like the librarian.

And then ali was was getting to the point.

He loves math, so she was making like math worksheets.

You got to be able to do math worksheets and all that he was going to hopefully the kids are going to bring them back to him and she was going to get to graham's and all those kind of things.

So yeah, it was really good and then when i tweeted it we started to have some you know some people from across towns to come over and see allie trust me alleys to star in our in our household i promise you i'm a way way distant second in this place.

And but then like i said, in the social distancing and everything got a little more serious analysis is what it is today.

And hopefully we'll crank that thing back up maybe in may sometime with everything's going on now.

And we go back a few years ago when you first got the job.

What do you think is the more challenging offseason dealing with all this or trying to implement your system when you first got hired?

Yeah, you know, it's not even a close second.

This you know, this is a this is the hardest thing we've all ever been through in coaching.

I can't imagine what a new staff would go through right now.

I mean, i talked to andy kennedy the other day you know brian burger i have another form assistant just got a division two job out of new mexico.

That least i got a chance then i can have industry meetings i got to know my guys, i could go have lunch with him in the cafeteria, stat, you know all the things.

So now you think about it.

You're doing press conferences when nobody there.

And you're now you're getting to know a person just like we are right now.

And so that would be really, really tough to try to get yourself acclimated to your job.

And think about it.

You can't meet any boosters either.

So, no doubt, this is a lot more difficult, but i can only imagine for brand new staff.

We're all missing march madness a little bit.

So i was hoping obviously you're a part of one of the bigger upsets in the ncaa tournament of the past decade with middle your middle middle tennessee team taken down michigan state laws a story about that team, or something that maybe a lot of people didn't know that game to maybe get heard march madness, madness fixing a little bit.

I had two guys from mississippi.

This is true story.

One of them was my starting point guard jacob riis.

We're playing oklahoma state.

He's from aurora high school.

He got hit a hard tough fall.

Had some reoccurring concussions.

And then we rolled in his career was done at another starting guard from the coast at simpson, a junior, the day before our tournament in birmingham, the conference usa tournament and broke his foot and one of the most gruesome injuries i've ever seen.

We stopped practice ambulance came and got him.

And so both of those guys so then we start the tournament the next day.

And in our team just we played great in the tournament, when i want a great game against old dominion.

By two points.

Reggie upshaw made a made a two shot foul to win it.

And then i said okay, the week before michigan state i said guys, we're not going to do one thing contact.

We went hard.

There's nobody no contact.

I was really worried about i was i was just paranoid about guys getting hurt.

I wanted to enjoy the experience.

And we just had this great air.

And one thing we hung on to us and guys, just just think about it shirts and skins, is just if you're at the park and all of a sudden rolled in and you rolled in.

Nobody thinks you're gonna lose pickup game, you know.

And so if you didn't nobody had their colors on and their names and this week i was kind of our mantra all week and we got off to this great start and all of a sudden 17,000 fans in st.

Louis were blue raider fans.

It turned into a home game.

And it was just unbelievable.

We just played it at such a high level and yeah, that game was is obviously that the greatest moment probably in the history of middle tennessee athletics.

For the full interview go to our website wcbi dot com