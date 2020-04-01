Global  

April Fools' cakes will blow your mind

This baker is not fooling around with her hyperrealistic cakes.

To celebrate April Fools' Day, check out Austin, Texas, chef Natalie Sideserf's incredible creations — from an "onion" to an "oyster" — all made with buttercream and modeling chocolate.

