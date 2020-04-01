Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harkins files plans to open multi-attraction venue in Chandler - ABC15 Things To Do

Harkins files plans to open multi-attraction venue in Chandler - ABC15 Things To Do

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Harkins files plans to open multi-attraction venue in Chandler - ABC15 Things To Do

Harkins files plans to open multi-attraction venue in Chandler - ABC15 Things To Do

Soon enough, Harkins Theatres may be known for more than its buttered popcorn, soda refills, and blockbuster movies.

That's because documents recently filed with the City of Chandler show that the Scottsdale-based movie theater chain has plans to open a multi-entertainment concept at Chandler Fashion Center mall.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.