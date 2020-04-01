Global  

Shannon thinks Kobe, Serena, Tiger, & John Wooden should be on LA Sports Mt. Rushmore

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Shannon thinks Kobe, Serena, Tiger, & John Wooden should be on LA Sports Mt. Rushmore

Shannon thinks Kobe, Serena, Tiger, & John Wooden should be on LA Sports Mt. Rushmore

Jackie Robinson, Serena Williams, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant have all been named to the Athletic's LA Sports Mt.

Rushmore.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks Serena, Tiger, John Wooden and Kobe should be on the list.

