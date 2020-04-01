Christopher Meloni Returning as 'SVU' Character Elliot Stabler for New NBC Show The actor starred on 'Law & Order: SVU' for the show's first 12 seasons before his character retired from the police force.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' NBC has granted the upcoming series a 13-episode deal.

The project comes from TV producer Dick Wolf, creator of the 'Law & Order' franchise.

Wolf recently inked a five-year contract with NBC to develop shows for the network's multiple platforms. 'The Hollywood Reporter' adds that the program's premise will see Stabler head up a NYPD crime unit.

Meloni has kept busy since leaving 'SVU' in 2011, starring in Syfy's 'Happy,' which ended in 2019 after two seasons.

Due to the coronavirus shutting down TV production, it is not yet known when the program will begin airing.