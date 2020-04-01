Global  

Family friend speaks about 13-year-old virus victim

A 13-year-old boy who became the UK’s youngest known coronavirus victim died alone without his family around him, a family friend told ITV News.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab passed away in the early hours of Monday at King’s College Hospital in London - he is believed to be the youngest person to have died from the virus in the UK.

Family friend Mohammed Motlib told ITV News: “No one else is allowed to be around that individual that means on your death bed in your last moments, you are alone".

Report by Browna.

